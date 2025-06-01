How to Stop a Civil War

John Avlon talks with peacebuilding expert John Paul Lederach about America’s dangerous polarization and the rising risk of political violence. Lederach shares lessons from global conflict resolution, stressing that America must prioritize courageous dialogue, empathy, and curiosity to prevent violence. They explore how leadership and community-level engagement can rebuild trust, avoid the normalization of violence, and protect democracy.

