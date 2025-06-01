The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

How to Stop a Civil War

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Jun 01, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

John Avlon talks with peacebuilding expert John Paul Lederach about America’s dangerous polarization and the rising risk of political violence. Lederach shares lessons from global conflict resolution, stressing that America must prioritize courageous dialogue, empathy, and curiosity to prevent violence. They explore how leadership and community-level engagement can rebuild trust, avoid the normalization of violence, and protect democracy.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture