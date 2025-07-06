The US Government Needs To Catch Up On Crypto — Fast!

John Avlon and Thomas Pacchia dive into the future of Bitcoin and crypto policy in the U.S., highlighting the regulatory confusion, partisan risks, and missed opportunities under the Biden administration. Guest Thomas Pacchia explains the key differences between Bitcoin and broader crypto, warns against overregulation, and makes the case for light-touch rules, tax clarity, and repealing outdated laws like the Bank Secrecy Act. He also emphasizes Bitcoin’s potential as a strategic asset—and why politicians need to catch up fast.

