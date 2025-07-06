The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
1

The US Government Needs To Catch Up On Crypto — Fast!

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Jul 06, 2025
∙ Paid
2
1
Share

John Avlon and Thomas Pacchia dive into the future of Bitcoin and crypto policy in the U.S., highlighting the regulatory confusion, partisan risks, and missed opportunities under the Biden administration. Guest Thomas Pacchia explains the key differences between Bitcoin and broader crypto, warns against overregulation, and makes the case for light-touch rules, tax clarity, and repealing outdated laws like the Bank Secrecy Act. He also emphasizes Bitcoin’s potential as a strategic asset—and why politicians need to catch up fast.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture