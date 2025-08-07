How to Fight Back Against Gerrymandering (with James Talarico | How to Fix it With John Avlon

John Avlon and Texas state legislator James Talarico focus on solutions for defending democracy against partisan power grabs. Talarico outlines the Texas Democrats’ bold strategy of breaking quorum to block a mid-decade gerrymander, framing it as a model of using every available tool to protect free and fair elections. He stresses that reform must start with banning gerrymandering altogether—whether in red or blue states—to ensure voters choose their leaders, not the other way around.

Beyond redistricting, Avlon and Talarico argue Democrats should reclaim the language of faith as part of a broader effort to connect with more voters. By grounding politics in service and moral responsibility, leaders can bridge divides and counter extremist narratives. He also calls for strengthening the separation of church and state to protect both democracy and religious freedom.

Finally, he believes Democrats must adopt a more aggressive, grassroots-driven approach, running for local office, contesting every seat, and showing voters they’re willing to act boldly to fix the system and make it work for everyone.

