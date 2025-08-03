Fight Everywhere or Lose Everything! (w/ David Pepper)

John Avlon talks with David Pepper about how gerrymandering is undermining democracy, Trump’s push for new congressional maps in Texas, and how everyday citizens can fight back by running for local office, registering voters, and holding corrupt officials accountable.

