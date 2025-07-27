How to Lower Temperatures in Cities for Next to Nothing

John Avlon is joined by Greg Kats where they focus on the growing threat of urban heat waves, and how “smart surfaces” offer an affordable, effective solution. Greg Kats explains that cities are getting hotter due to heat-absorbing infrastructure like dark roofs, asphalt, and concrete. These surfaces trap heat, especially in low-income neighborhoods, leading to higher energy bills, health risks, and even deaths.These fixes don’t require massive new spending.

Simple upgrades like reflective roofing, porous pavement, green spaces, and solar panels—can dramatically cool cities, reduce flooding, and cut emissions. These smart surface strategies are already being tested in cities like Atlanta and Baltimore, showing real success. The episode highlights how a mix of data, common-sense planning, and political will could scale these solutions nationally making communities healthier, safer, and more climate-resilient for a relatively low cost.

Smart Surfaces Coalition:

https://smartsurfacescoalition.org

