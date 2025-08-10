America’s Losing the AI Race to China (with Matt Pottinger)

John Avlon and long time friend Matt Pottinger reconnect to talk global security, U.S.–China relations, artificial intelligence, and the health of democracy. They reflect on their shared history, Pottinger’s career as a journalist and Marine, and his service in the Trump administration. The discussion explores China’s rising influence, the AI race between nations, how authoritarian regimes exploit democratic weaknesses, and what the U.S. must do to stay competitive while protecting its values. Personal stories and strategic insights blend with the easy rapport of two old friends.

