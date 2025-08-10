The Bulwark

America’s Losing the AI Race to China (with Matt Pottinger)

John Avlon
Aug 10, 2025
∙ Paid
John Avlon and long time friend Matt Pottinger reconnect to talk global security, U.S.–China relations, artificial intelligence, and the health of democracy. They reflect on their shared history, Pottinger’s career as a journalist and Marine, and his service in the Trump administration. The discussion explores China’s rising influence, the AI race between nations, how authoritarian regimes exploit democratic weaknesses, and what the U.S. must do to stay competitive while protecting its values. Personal stories and strategic insights blend with the easy rapport of two old friends.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

