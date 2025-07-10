Will Elon's America Party Bomb Like Other Third Parties?

John Avlon joined Rick Wilson for a Substack Live on Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies. The two political veterans deliver a no-nonsense breakdown of America’s volatile political landscape. They dive into the collapse of the GOP establishment, the dangers of third-party fantasies like Elon Musk’s "America Party," and why Trumpism remains a threat to democracy. With decades of insider experience, they unpack how fear, media manipulation, and political cowardice got us here, and what it’ll take to fight back.

