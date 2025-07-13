Rural Hospitals Are the First to Go

John Avlon and Jonathan Cohn, author of The Breakdown newsletter, dive into the GOP’s renewed push to slash Medicare, exposing the real-world consequences of proposed $1 trillion cuts. What’s really at stake and why these cuts could be devastating. They unpack how these reductions would impact millions of seniors, unravel the social safety net, and fund tax breaks for the wealthy, all while political leaders try to keep it quiet.

