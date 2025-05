John Avlon and Matt Yglesias break down why Democrats need to focus on popular, practical ideas—like growth, safety, and common sense—to win voters and fix what’s broken.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.