A Real Plan to Get The U.S. High-Speed Rail—for 10% of the Cost

John Avlon speaks with Alon Levy from NYU’s Marron Institute about their bold plan to bring high-speed rail to the Northeast for a fraction of the projected cost. They propose smarter planning, prioritizing timetables, electrification, and minimal new infrastructure. To cut travel times and avoid wasteful spending. Levy argues the U.S. must learn from countries like Switzerland and Germany to make real progress.

Slashing Northeast Corridor Rail Travel Time Can Be Achieved For Much Less, NYU Report Finds

