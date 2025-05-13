JD Vance Is A Moron When It Comes to India-Pakistan

Vice President J.D. Vance downplayed rising nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan, calling it “none of our business,” only to backtrack after alarming intelligence reports. His careless comments and isolationist stance highlight a troubling lack of understanding and responsibility during a potential global crisis.

