JD Vance Is A Moron When It Comes to India-Pakistan

John Avlon
and
Benjamin Parker
May 13, 2025
Vice President J.D. Vance downplayed rising nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan, calling it “none of our business,” only to backtrack after alarming intelligence reports. His careless comments and isolationist stance highlight a troubling lack of understanding and responsibility during a potential global crisis.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

