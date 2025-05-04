Sen. Angus King Sounds the Alarm on Trump

John Avlon talks with Senator Angus King about the growing threat of authoritarianism under Trump. King warns that Congress is failing to uphold the Constitution and urges lawmakers—especially Republicans—to reclaim their power. The fix? Reasserting checks and balances, restoring trust, and putting country over party.

