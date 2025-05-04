The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
13

Sen. Angus King Sounds the Alarm on Trump

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
May 04, 2025
∙ Paid
13
Share

John Avlon talks with Senator Angus King about the growing threat of authoritarianism under Trump. King warns that Congress is failing to uphold the Constitution and urges lawmakers—especially Republicans—to reclaim their power. The fix? Reasserting checks and balances, restoring trust, and putting country over party.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture