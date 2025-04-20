Troops Against Americans? (with Michael Waldman)

Trump is openly challenging America's constitutional order. John Avlon and Michael Waldman dive deep into Trump's alarming defiance of court rulings, threats to civil liberties, and potential abuse of emergency powers. Is American democracy at a breaking point?

