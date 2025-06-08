How Democrats Can Win Back America

John Avlon and strategic advisor John Henes discuss the Democratic Party’s deep messaging crisis and identity politics pitfalls. Henes argues Democrats must return to clear, relatable messages about public safety, economic opportunity, and everyday concerns. They explore Jons experience with Harris, why voters feel alienated, the dangers of extreme rhetoric, and lessons from Bill Clinton’s successful approach.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.