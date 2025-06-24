Closed Primaries Like NYC Screw Voters in Broad Daylight

John Avlon chats with John Opdycke, Founder and President of Open Primaries, to make the case for changing how we vote, starting with the primaries. They explain why nonpartisan election systems in places like Alaska and New York are working and what it would take to bring those reforms to more states.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.