Rules for Surviving Authoritarian Times

John Avlon
Jun 22, 2025
Ruth Ben-Ghiat joins John Avlon to talk about how authoritarianism creeps into democracies, the patterns she’s seen around the world, and what history says about how to fight back. They discuss the rise of strongman politics, the power of resistance, and the five rules we need to remember now.

Leave a comment

Check out Ruth’s Substack newsletter about democracy in the U.S. and around the world here: Lucid

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

