Rules for Surviving Authoritarian Times

Ruth Ben-Ghiat joins John Avlon to talk about how authoritarianism creeps into democracies, the patterns she’s seen around the world, and what history says about how to fight back. They discuss the rise of strongman politics, the power of resistance, and the five rules we need to remember now.

Check out Ruth's Substack newsletter about democracy in the U.S. and around the world here: Lucid

