Could NYC Go Broke Again?

John Avlon
Jun 29, 2025
Richard E. Farley wrote a book called Drop Dead about New York City’s 1975 fiscal crisis. John Avlon and Richard compare it to today, highlighting similar risks: rising interest rates, job and tax-base uncertainty, reduced federal support, and political dysfunction. Unlike in 1975, today’s polarized politics make federal bailouts harder, emphasizing the urgent need to restore fiscal discipline and cooperative governance.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

