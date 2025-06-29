Could NYC Go Broke Again?

Richard E. Farley wrote a book called Drop Dead about New York City’s 1975 fiscal crisis. John Avlon and Richard compare it to today, highlighting similar risks: rising interest rates, job and tax-base uncertainty, reduced federal support, and political dysfunction. Unlike in 1975, today’s polarized politics make federal bailouts harder, emphasizing the urgent need to restore fiscal discipline and cooperative governance.
