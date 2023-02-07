The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KHS's avatar
KHS
Feb 7, 2023

Can't we just say straight out that the AR-15 wearing congresspeople support mass murders.

And school shootings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 replies
Denis M.'s avatar
Denis M.
Feb 7, 2023Edited

To borrow one of Charlie's favorite phrases...I'm old enough to remember when an elected official not wearing an American flag lapel pin was treated like an act of treason by Republicans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
189 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture