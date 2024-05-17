Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Will Debates Reset the Race?

Mona Charen
,
Sarah Longwell
,
Will Saletan
, and
Chris Cillizza
May 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

Sarah Longwell, Chris Cillizza, Will Saletan join Mona and Bill to discuss the upcoming debates, the polls (and Biden's response to them) and how to spend a record $61 million on a Senate primary and still get trounced.

highlights / lowlights

Mona: Thousands sign petition urging canceled concerts by Israeli ensemble to go ahead in Amsterdam (Times of Israel)

Sarah: GOP Sen. Mitt Romney says Biden should have pardoned Trump (NBC)
Biden killing the presidential debate commission.

Chris: The beauty of no audience at the Presidential debate.

Bill: Can the Declaration of Independence’s Ideals Hold America Together? (Colin Woodard, Washington Monthly)

Lowlight: The reports from the battlefield in Ukraine, after the GOP delayed aid for so long.

Will: RFK Jr.’s Rich Running Mate Just Added $8 Million to His Effort
The hypocrisy of Congressional Republicans who voted against aid to Ukraine and Israel but lectured Biden over withholding 2,000 pound bombs for Rafah.

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Chris Cillizza
Writes So What Subscribe
Mona Charen
Sarah Longwell
Will Saletan
Recent Episodes
Does This Make Me Look Weak?
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
The Revolution Will Not Be Catered
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
"Ukraine is anti-Christian" and other Russian Lies
  Mona CharenPhilip BumpAnne ApplebaumDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
Will Dysfunctional House GOP Do the Right Thing?
  Mona CharenBenjamin WittesDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez
The Tabloidization of America
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda ChavezWilliam Galston, and Patterico
Will Double Haters Park Their Votes on RFK Jr.?
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and William Galston
Sacrilege for Sale
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and William Galston