Will Double Haters Park Their Votes on RFK Jr.?
Will Double Haters Park Their Votes on RFK Jr.?

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
, and
William Galston
Apr 05, 2024
33
Matt Bennett of Third Way joins to discuss the end of No Labels, the campaign of RFK Jr., and the plans of other third parties, as well as Florida's new abortion law.

highlights / lowlights

Mona: Karl Rove admonishing Trump’s embrace of January 6th criminals (audio)

Damon: Why We Can’t Stop Arguing About Whether Trump Is a Fascist (Andrew Marantz, New Yorker)

Matt: How the No Labels 2024 Presidential Campaign Failed to Launch (WSJ)

Bill: Build Back Faster (Sean Kennedy, City Journal)

