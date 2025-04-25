The Bulwark

John Joss
Four prominent facts need repetition.

Fact one: the U.S. is a nation of immigrants, eighty million from one hundred or more nations, who have broadened and enriched the most remarkable culture in the world.

Fact two: thirty years of Congressional neglect to administer and legislate immigration sensibly has produced the growing immigration chaos we have experienced.

Fact three: the current 'administration' is firing judges in the grossly overworked administration of immigrant processing, thus being able to 'prove' that the system does not work. Clever, eh?

Fact four: considering world and US demographics, the US needs immigrants to undertake the work of the nation's principal activities.

Rinse and repeat.

See, if these assholes were smart they'd say that the arrest/deportation numbers are low because border crossings have plummeted since Trump took office (which is true, and the Darian Gap being a ghost town is evidence of this), but instead they went with numbers inflation instead which leaves them vulnerable to scrutiny.

