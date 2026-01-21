The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy K's avatar
Andy K
14m

Thank you for your reporting. This is important work.

Reply
Share
Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
17m

Thank you. America is a country of immigrants.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture