Letters spelling out “Protect Medicaid” at the U.S. Capitol amid a budget showdown on May 7, 2025. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Caring Across Generations)

SOMETIMES POLICY DEBATES are complicated.

This isn’t one of those times.

I’m talking about the debate over the future of Medicaid, which is shaping up to be one of the most important issues Congress will address this year.

Republicans want to slash funding for the program, although so far they’ve been speaking purely in hypotheticals. They’ve offered hazy statements of intentions, memos with broad descriptions of policy ideas, ambiguous leaks to the press—everything short of actual policy specifics.

Until now. This week, the House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to mark up the Medicaid legislation, which means Republicans on the committee will have to say exactly what they want to do. The time for trial balloons is giving way—with a pop—to the time of brass tacks.

So this is when things get tough for the Republicans. Most of them don’t like the idea of large government health insurance plans like Medicaid, and they are desperate for savings to make up for lost revenue in the “big, beautiful” tax-cut bill they are writing for Donald Trump. At the same time, they don’t want to take the political heat for attacking a program that more than 70 million mostly low-income Americans (including quite a few Republican voters) rely on for health care.

GOP leaders are going to do their best to present their plans as something other than an attack on Medicaid—by promising to “protect the vulnerable” and to focus only on “waste, fraud, and abuse,” and by hoping the flurry of jargon and numbers that swirl around in legislative debates make it hard to tell what’s really happening.

But the debate doesn’t have to go down this way. You can see through the spin. Here are three key facts—three “prebuttals”—to have at the ready as Republicans trot out their case for Medicaid cuts.