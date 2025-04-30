The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Pam Birkenfeld
29m

This is a really good column on a complex situation. Thanks for enlightening us all. But to me it all boils down to the old Republican theory of trickle down economics which hasn’t worked yet and they won’t admit it.

Mark Matics
24m

Great analysis. It really highlights the contradictions in their goals, namely that you cannot reduce the deficit and cut taxes at the same time. It is highly, highly unlikely that they will be able to say no to tax cuts (what Republican administration can?) when it comes to a vote. Once those are passed, it doesn't matter how many cuts they make in discretionary spending.

Social services are already in a sorry state. Cutting them further will only deepen the misery of those on the lowest economic tier.

