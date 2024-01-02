The Bulwark

julia dream
Jan 2, 2024

Over our Xmas break, I applied to be a poll worker. This is my "enlistment" in the struggle. I have NEVER wanted to declare a party affiliation but have done so, only for the purpose of being a poll worker. "Paris is worth a Mass." Light one candle.

Robert Mitchell Evans
Jan 2, 2024

I can't argue with any of the basic premises of this piece. We are in trouble and that's a fact.

One thing I want to stress is that people as an electorate have never been about rational policy based decisions. It's *always* been about the feels and warring cultures for the last several decades. People do not look at policy and go "That's one is right, I will support that party." They rationalize the choice that they have already made, backfilling to make it look on thew surface like it was analysis but it never was. My friend of 40 years that's going to vote GOP down the line and for Trump is doing it because the liberal want to take his guns. That's it. He won't admit that but it is the case. All that talk of 'rule of law' in the 90s was just rationalization to get rid of Clinton. Talk of debt only matters when a Democrat is in power. This is why the electorate built by the GOP since the 70s is so dangerous because they fed the cultural beast and lie to themselves that it was 'reason' and not feels that drove the part bus.

