🫏🎉2024 CONVENTION COVERAGE🎭🐘

Tonight: come join JVL, Andrew Egger, and Joe Perticone at 11:15 Eastern to recap night 3 of the Democratic Convention.

Aaron Henry, chair of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party delegation, speaks before the credentials committee at the Democratic National Convention, Atlantic City, New Jersey, August 22, 1964. (Photo by Warren K Leffler/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

WHEN VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS takes the stage in Chicago on Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention to accept her party’s nomination for president of the United States, I will raise a glass to my grandmother from Newton, Mississippi and remember again the year she stood up to powerful, undemocratic white men. Thelma McMullan arrived as an alternate delegate at the 1964 Democratic convention in Atlantic City. She was a 57-year-old white woman from Mississippi. Her husband, Milton, 60 and white, was an official delegate of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

THE BEST ARGUMENTS made for Kamala Harris’s election at the Democratic convention so far have come from the two biggest speakers who’ve never held political office. The primetime speeches on Tuesday night from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and former First Lady Michelle Obama were diametrically opposite in delivery and content, yet they accomplished the same critical goal: selling Harris and the need for her election to the American public.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! With all of these late livestreams, it’s hard to remember what day it is sometimes. Be sure to join JVL, Joe, and Andrew tonight at 11:15 Eastern. While I’m excited about some of our Never Trump friends speaking tonight, Oprah’s surprise appearance will probably bring down the house.

They're Walking the Walk on Unity… “Republicans are speaking at the DNC, but it's just one part of a Harris-Walz campaign strategy backed by tens of millions of dollars.” (Republicans for Harris)

RIP Bill Pascrell… The New Jersey congressman died today, age 87. When I worked in Congress, Rep. Pascrell was the go-to guy on water infrastructure. He cared about it deeply. His office was like going into a mini-museum of pipes. He knew it backwards and forwards and loved explaining its importance to anyone who would listen. RIP.

Mike Lindell is at the Democratic Convention… Getting into heated debates with children who are smarter than he is. Did he think that shaving the mustache would work?

Is Jaime Herrera Beutler making a comeback? It isn’t Congress, but she’s leading in a jungle primary to see who will make it onto the ballot in November for land commissioner (Axios).

Happy 55th birthday… to Aschf Lshtshfum. (If you know, you know.)

Coach RAC gives a behind the scenes tour… of Progressive Field. I’ve been behind the scenes only once, but it was very cool to see. Technically, due to the seats being tarped off, Tropicana is “smaller” but perhaps I am defensive about the recent downsizing of what we still call “The Jake.”

Speaking of the First Place Cleveland Guardians… They defeated the Yankees last night in 12 innings, the longest MLB game this entire season. Boo Rob Manfred, Boo.

The Ugly Elon Musk bust… Is not AI generated, as many assumed.

