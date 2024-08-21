Jon Favreau: Understanding the Assignment

Michelle Obama killed it last night, and did the job that every speaker at the Democratic convention should be doing: persuading the undecided to vote for Kamala. Plus, the inside scoop on her husband's big (... er small) moment, making sure young men know about the toxic crap in Project 2025, and embracing America's great, big, beautiful pluralism.
Jon Favreau joins Tim Miller.
show notes:
That big ( ... er small) moment
Jon's book
