Andrew Weissmann: Just Release the Damn Epstein Files

Trump needs to quit the games and his defamatory accusations about who’s in the Epstein files, and just release the 300 gigabytes of data from the Epstein case—even if he has an army of elves trying to redact or whitewash any references or images of Trump himself. Meanwhile, the dismissal of charges against Comey and Tish James show how bad Team Trump is at political retribution. Plus, the commander-in-chief doesn’t want members of the military hearing the truth, spies are listening in to Steve Witkoff, and is Weissmann going to sue Trump for defamation?

