A 250-Foot Monument to Trump's Ego (w/ Philip Kennicott)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview194A 250-Foot Monument to Trump's Ego (w/ Philip Kennicott)Mona CharenApr 13, 2026∙ Paid194ShareWashington Post architecture critic Philip Kennicott discusses Trump’s physical desecration of Washington DC.Read more from Philip Kennicott: https://www.washingtonpost.com/style/2026/04/07/artemis-moon-trump-iran-war/This post is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Mona Charen ShowAudioVideoThe Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.JoinListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube MusicYouTubeOvercastPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeMona CharenRecent EpisodesConfronting Antisemitism, Left and Right (w/ David Frum)Apr 6 • Mona CharenIs RFK Jr. Being Defanged?Mar 30 • Mona Charen and Jonathan CohnDOGE Dumbed Down the Nation (w/ Jessica Riedl)Mar 23 • Mona CharenMAGA’s Online Nutjobs (w/ Will Sommer)Mar 16 • Mona Charen and Will SommerWhy Primaries Reward The Most Extreme Candidates (w/ Nick Troiano)Mar 9 • Mona CharenThere Are 500 Ways This War Goes WrongMar 3 • Mona CharenKleptocrat-in-Chief (w/ Alexander Cooley & Daniel Nexon)Mar 2 • Mona Charen