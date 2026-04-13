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A 250-Foot Monument to Trump's Ego (w/ Philip Kennicott)

Mona Charen's avatar
Mona Charen
Apr 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Washington Post architecture critic Philip Kennicott discusses Trump’s physical desecration of Washington DC.

Read more from Philip Kennicott: https://www.washingtonpost.com/style/2026/04/07/artemis-moon-trump-iran-war/

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