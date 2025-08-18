(Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Invasions

Over the weekend the Lost Cause finally got redemption: The governor of South Carolina announced that he is sending his state’s National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to aid President Trump’s military occupation of the city.

And so, 160 years later, soldiers from a Confederate state will walk the streets of the U.S. capital as conquerors.

All of which got me wondering: Maybe National Guard units from blue states should be sent to D.C., too.

It’s a crazy idea. Probably an unworkable idea. But think through it with me.

What would happen if, say, Gov. Wes Moore activated the Maryland National Guard and sent a couple hundred members into the D.C. to help with “law enforcement”?

The Maryland National Guard could be given orders to (a) not wear masks and (b) clearly identify themselves as members of the Maryland Guard.

They could be tasked with documenting criminal activity—including by people who claim to be agents of the state.

They could protect civilians from violent assaults by roving gangs—including gangs who claim without proof to be government agents.

I know what you’re thinking: That’s crazy, JVL.

But . . . why?