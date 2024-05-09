The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
A Resurgence of Antiliberalism
0:00
-1:00:24

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

A Resurgence of Antiliberalism

The Bulwark
May 09, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

With Eliot traveling, Eric welcomes back Robert W. Kagan, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and editor at large at the Washington Post, to the show to discuss Kagan's new book, Rebellion: How Antiliberalism is Tearing America Apart - Again (New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2024). They discuss the origins of America's liberal tradition in the radicali…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Audio
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
The Original America First Movement
Facing One of the Largest War Machines in Human History
A Depressing Trip Across the Pond
The New Fractured World (with Hal Brands)
What's Going on in Afghanistan?
  Will Selber
Nuclear Iran, NATO's Future, and America First Isolationism
Liz Cheney on American Authoritarianism
  The Bulwark