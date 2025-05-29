The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

“Those who lack the courage will always find a philosophy to justify it.” - Albert Camus

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
steve robertshaw's avatar
steve robertshaw
3h

Great one today. Andrew as ever demonstrates his uncanny inside knowledge of trump's mental processes. And by god, RFK Jr. has to be the most scientifically illiterate person in the country outside of trump himself. Has no idea, repeat, no idea, what messenger RNA is or its role inside the cell. Unbelievable. Will we ever wake up from this nightmare we're living through ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture