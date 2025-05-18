Bulwark on Sunday with Bill Kristol

Bill Kristol and Tom Malinowski dig into the Qatar jet and UAE crypto cash and suggest it may not be a bribe but a shakedown linked to Trump’s actions on AI chip restrictions.
May 18, 2025
