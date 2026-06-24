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Roger Loeb's avatar
Roger Loeb
7m

May be more effective to argue that Dobbs allowed the States to impose a specific religious doctrine on women, thereby confusing the supposed separation of church and state. Arguing that the decision doesn't make sense and is based on cherry-picked data falls on deaf ears. Arguing that "originalism" is utter nonsense is too difficult for many people to comprehend. Easier just to explain that the consequence of Dobbs is arbitrary and capricious... Alternatively, it would be strikingly honest just to acknowledge that women have been aborting fetuses for centuries and will continue to do so for self-preservation.

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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
7m

A presidential candidate who is able to get their message out almost exclusively about abortion and being against Trump probably will not do well. A candidate in a much lower-turnout election in a state where abortion rights are actually at stake can make the election about abortion and will do well. There may be some R+20 places where a candidate not being doctrinaire pro-abortion is necessary for the electorate to even consider them but the party should remember that abortion rights have almost never lost when they have actually been put to voters in a referendum.

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