Adam Serwer: Now, This Is Rigged

Tennessee just completely disenfranchised its black voters after the Supreme Court gave red states the green light to rig the midterms by redistricting black majority districts out of existence—as long as lawmakers pretend they don’t see color when they’re doing it. And while partisan gerrymandering is A-OK with Alito & co., it apparently is not alright for Democratic voters in Virginia to do anything like that to Republicans. Sure sounds like the free speech rules of the Trump administration, where people are free to say what Republicans want said. Plus, the burning rage in the Democratic base, the male doomer industry is selling a bill of goods, and Trump’s very Victorian underestimation of Iran’s ability to fight back.



The Atlantic's Adam Serwer joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

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