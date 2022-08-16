Recently at The Bulwark:

This week marks the first anniversary of the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. The world watched in horror as thousands of Afghans rushed the tarmac in Kabul to try to secure safe passage out of the war-torn country as the Taliban took control of the city without a fight. A disastrous agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, which promised the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces by May 1, 2021, precipitated the Taliban’s takeover. But the current administration, which pushed back the deadline by four months, bears major responsibility for how the U.S. withdrawal unfolded. The badly botched withdrawal was a low point for the new administration, disappointing those of us who hoped that Joe Biden would restore competence as well as integrity to the presidency. One year later, there is still much to be done to protect those brave Afghans who aided the United States in our nation’s longest war. But at least for those of our Afghan allies who made it to these shores, a bill introduced earlier this month is a huge step in the right direction. The Afghan Adjustment Act would give some 80,000 Afghans now living in the United States permanent legal status and enable them to eventually become U.S. citizens. Importantly, the proposed legislation has bipartisan support, having been cosponsored in the Senate by Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and in the House by four Democratic and four Republican representatives. The politics of immigration explain why it took this long for a bill to be introduced.

From Trump to Tucker, figures on the far-right are cribbing from the Alex Jones’ playbook — using outrageous antics to spread their message and creating their own information networks to inoculate themselves from any consequences. Charlie Warzel joins Charlie Sykes today.

In defense of the proposition that Donald Trump has been the victim of “unequal application of rules and practices,” Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard law professor, asked in a weekend op-ed, “Why was the [Trump] matter handled so differently from the prior investigations of Sandy Berger and Hillary Clinton, who were also suspected of mishandling classified material?” Dershowitz’s question answers itself. To the extent that the Trump investigation revolves around “mishandling” classified material, the two investigations should indeed be handled with a similar seriousness. That, however, spells trouble for Trump, not exoneration.

Over the last year, one of the most extraordinary performances of civic grit in American history has played out before our eyes: Liz Cheney’s demonstration of principled constitutionalism. Even those of us who disagree with her policy views ought to acknowledge her bravery. Now, as the congresswoman faces a challenge in today’s Republican primary for Wyoming’s sole House seat—a challenge she is expected to lose—it is worth taking a moment to recognize what she has done. She did not have to vote, with just nine other House Republicans, for President Donald Trump’s impeachment one week after January 6th. She did not have to break with her party in insisting that Trump, even out of office, be held accountable for his 2020 election falsehoods and for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6th. She could have stayed silent and held on to her House GOP leadership position. But she spoke up and clashed with Kevin McCarthy, and by May 2021, her colleagues voted her out of the chairmanship of the House Republican Conference.

Actually… Congress has been functional these past two years. (Though, I’d like to get back to regular order for appropriations, but a boy can dream.)

The Nunes lawsuit saga takes an interesting turn… And we’re going to find out how much Trump’s Truth Social is paying him.

Meanwhile at Gab social… Users are furious their founder handed things over to the FBI without even a subpoena.

Does it Matter What (if Anything) Trump Declassified? Scott Anderson writes at Lawfare: “The only path out of this morass for Trump may be a constitutional hail-mary rooted in the president’s constitutional authority.”

The return of the Holman rule? Republicans might use this rule to target the salaries of feds they don’t like.

OTC hearing aids are on the way. Finally, a sensible way to reduce health care costs for those who need hearing assistance.

A ‘treason watch list’… Arizona’s Treasurer seems nice…

The hidden fees of ship cargo. This story is bananas. And it is also about them.

Bye, Felicia. Mac Stipanovich on the departure of DeSantis flack Christina Pushaw.

Sea planes from NYC to Washington… Well, if you count the historic little airport in College Park.

An IG who doesn’t want to investigate. Trump’s holdover DHS IG is styming Congressional efforts to get a look at what happened with the Secret Service on 1/6.

