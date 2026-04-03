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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
2d

I think this reveals a profound unconscious misogyny. The failures of his male lieutenants reflect the fact that they are persecuted just as he is persecuted. The failures of his women lieutenants represent the failure of all women to slavishly adore him and desire to be raped by him.

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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
2dEdited

Jon Lovett was robbed of the great honor of being today's "Cheap Shots". I demand a recount!

https://x.com/jonlovett/status/2039770187952697401?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

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