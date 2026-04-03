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Daydream Believer's avatar
Daydream Believer
3dEdited

“In two weeks…” = Never

“I know everything about it!” = Trump knows nothing about it.

“I know nothing about it!” = Trump knows everything about it.

“Big strong men with tears in their eyes called me “sir” = figments of Trump’s imagination.

“I love so and so!” = Trump is about to kick him/her to the curb.

“This was a day of love…” = This was a day when a howling mob of Trumpers tried to kill capitol police, the Congress and Trump’s Vice President.

“This project will be on time and under budget!” = This project is a grifting excuse that will never be completed.

“This isn't about Epstein!” = It’s about Epstein.

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Robert J Danolfo's avatar
Robert J Danolfo
3d

Will, It's uncanny how you interpret this President's idiosyncratic language. I believe you stumbled on to something neurological that needs some researchers and medical scientists to explore. We may have a new virus spreading throughout the country with its epicenter in Washington, D.C.. Let's call it, Liars Amnesia Syndrome. Symptoms include telling a lie and immediately forgetting you ever even spoke and then repeating this in a continuous loop. Additionally, when asked about it, you deny it and attack the questioner.

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