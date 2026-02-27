Amanda Carpenter: Let the Media Dinosaurs Die

Trump’s head is stuck in the 80s so he may not have noticed that cable is dying. All he can think about is getting his greedy little hands on CNN so he can make them say nice things about him. But independent outlets—like The Bulwark— are changing the media space and are beyond the reach of a corrupted FCC. Nevertheless, our screens are going to be filled with vast quantities of pro-MAGA propaganda. Meanwhile, Mamdani played to Trump’s 80s tabloid obsession to win a favor, which was good, but it was also something that would have the left howling in disgust if Hakeem had done it. Plus, Hegseth is bullying Anthropic because he wants to surveil Americans, how states can legally fight back against ICE and the administration’s electing meddling, and the irony of cool, edgy, masculine men behaving like women with Mar-a-Lago face.

Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.