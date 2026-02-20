Michael Weiss: Trump’s Fee-Fees Are Hurt

Of course, SCOTUS struck down Trump’s stupid tariffs. Nearly every legal expert in America said they were unconstitutional, but we have had to live with them for more than a year. Now, he’s threatening war on Iran apparently because it’s not fair that Obama got a Nobel and he didn’t. Meanwhile, as we approach the fourth anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Putin still holds out hope he can seize all of the country. Plus, Marco is working on getting Cuba to be the next domino to fall, Trump’s Board of Peace is pushing a complete fantasy in Gaza, the battle against ICE in Minnesota is not over, and Gold Medal-winner Alysa Liu—a California lib, and a child of an immigrant—represents the shining city on a hill. She is America.

Michael Weiss joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

