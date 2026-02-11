Ben Wittes: A Defiant Ukraine

Trump may keep telling Ukrainians their country is about to collapse, and Putin may keep bombing their power plants—leaving them miserably cold during one of the harshest winters in years— but Ukrainians are not giving up, and they’re not backing down. On the streets of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa, Ben found defiance, the will to fight and survive, and a still lingering sentimental attachment to America. But during his recent visit, he also felt embarrassed to be American because of our own resident bully who constantly manufactures faux problems for us to fight about—like the 2020 Fulton County vote count, yet again. Plus, the disorganization and staff shortages in the US Attorneys offices and a tribute from a former Postie to the great news organization Jeff Bezos is vandalizing.

Ben Wittes joins Tim Miller.

Support Ben's Ukraine battery project on Venmo

Ben's photo essay from Ukraine

Tickets are now on sale for our LIVE shows in Dallas on March 18 and in Austin on March 19. Plus, a small number of seats are still available for our second show in Minneapolis on February 18. TheBulwark.com/Events.



