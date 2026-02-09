Bill Kristol: MAGA's Grievance Culture

Trump of course hated Bad Bunny's halftime performance, but even he wasn't running the Turning Point alternative at Mar-a-Lago. And a couple of Olympic skiers expressing disapproval of ICE or calling for love and respect for immigrants and their fellow Americans sent MAGA into hyperdrive—with calls for the athletes to be denaturalized and deported. Meanwhile, Kash Patel stopped an investigation into the killing of Renee Good because it could make Trump look bad, and this is the week for Dems to stay on offense over the DHS funding bill. Plus, Jon Ossoff hit the right notes in a key speech in Georgia, the National Review is reporting on Trump's corruption, Lutnick did George Costanza-grade lying over his business ties to Epstein, and no, Tim is not running for Senate.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.