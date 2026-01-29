Ta-Nehisi Coates: This Is Armed Identity Politics

Trump has decidedly built a white supremacist army within the government. And this was always the risk when the Department of Homeland Security was created after 9-11. Influential people warned at the time that our norms would not protect us against someone who was determined to violate them using DHS. At the same time, white people are putting themselves on the line in a way that is reminiscent of the abolitionists. Plus, some often overlooked elements of the Civil Rights Movement, Jared Kushner’s offensive and absurd vision for a “New Gaza,” and the destruction of a jewel of journalism that was CBS.



Ta-Nehisi Coats joins Tim Miller.



