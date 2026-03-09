Sarah Longwell: No One Should Trust this Government

Unless the administration is keeping some closely-guarded secret about why America went to war against Iran, the only thing officialdom is saying out loud is that Netanyahu wanted us to. And now Trump says he's waiting on Netanyahu to end it. But support for the state of Israel cannot make up for the fact that both the president and the prime minister are not to be trusted. Both Trump and Netanyahu are corrupt men who used their power to avoid being held accountable for their corruption. To be skeptical about the aims of the military operation is not antisemitic, but the fact that it is happening at all may contribute to the rising incidence of antisemitism. Plus, JD is in a tight spot, the administration keeps lying about our killing of Iranian schoolchildren, and Sarah's new book advises Democrats on how to win the comms war against Republicans.

Sarah Longwell joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.