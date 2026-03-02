The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Bill Kristol: A Madman's Way of War

Tim Miller's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Tim Miller and William Kristol
Mar 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump cannot enunciate a clear reason for why he's chosen to go to war against Iran, and the administration is not even bothering to coordinate a message that clarifies its objective. While the military campaign appears aimed at regime change, Hegseth denies it is. And instead of speaking directly to Americans, POTUS himself has taken on a Jekyll and Hyde approach to his rationales in a series of private interviews: he's waffled between "freedom," to installing a caretaker regime à la Venezuela, to maybe even revenge. In any event, the United States seems like it's being dog-walked by the Israelis and the Saudis, and the corrupt deals between the Trump family and Gulf Arab states may be a factor. Plus, anti-interventionist JD is in the cuck chair, and a preview of Tuesday's Senate primary in Texas.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

