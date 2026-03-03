The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Mark Hertling and Ruben Gallego: A Rush to War

Tim Miller, Mark Hertling, and Ruben Gallego
Mar 03, 2026
The facts on the ground and the ludicrous statements speak for themselves: The administration inadequately planned for the execution of this war. That's likely why six service members were killed in an insufficiently protected facility. It's why our embassy in Riyadh and our consulate in Dubai were hit with drones. And the administration clearly does not have an exit plan. Venezuela had Trump thinking this could be a cakewalk, but in the Middle East, circumstances can change in a heartbeat. Plus, Israel's role in pushing for the military campaign, Marco's effort to pawn off responsibility for the war, and Gallego's endorsement of Graham Platner in the Maine Democratic Senate primary.

Sen. Ruben Gallego and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling join Tim Miller.

