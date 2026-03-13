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Tom Nichols: Sinking Into the Mire of a Longer War?

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid

The Trump administration is preparing to deploy a Marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East along with more warships. But that development was not Hegseth’s highest priority at his Pentagon briefing. His first order of business was attacking the media—even before mentioning the six fallen service members who were killed in a plane crash supporting the war in Iran. And while the administration may have finally narrowed down its reasons for launching the war alongside Israel, it hasn’t discussed the risks of the operation, or why it doesn’t seem to have an issue with Putin helping Iran in the fight. Plus, JD is skeptical about the war but won’t tell Trump to his face, oil prices are soaring while Russia cashes in, and don’t forget that the Department of Homeland Security is still down shut down while our country is at war.

Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

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