Saagar Enjeti: “The Joke Is on Me”

One of the biggest America First fans tells Tim that he thought Trump 2.0 would be different because like-minded, high-level personnel—including the vice president and top DOD staff—were supposed to stop Trump from doing stupid wars like the strategic catastrophe unfolding in and around Iran. And Trump’s mass deportation was supposed to crack down on the labor practices of big business and Big Ag, but POTUS instead is sticking with the Chamber of Commerce status quo. Saagar now regrets his vote for Trump. Plus, the difference between MAGA and America First, a different take on Epstein, Venezuela red-pilled Trump, and the U.S. may be facing a major shortage of munitions because of the latest shock and awe campaign.

Saagar Enjeti joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.