Laura Rozen and Sonny Bunch: War and Dystopia

Before the bombs and the missiles started falling on Iran, Trump sent Jared and Witkoff to try to cut a deal with Tehran. But his two favorite emissaries with no expertise in world affairs fundamentally misunderstood the Iranian mindset, and Trump grew impatient. Now, while Israel is likely trying to create a failed state in Iran, the U.S. seems to be looking for the quickest exit. Plus, the dystopia of “Robocop,” "Brazil," and "Infinite Jest"may have arrived in real life, the Iran War’s potential impact on the Paramount-Warner Bros deal, predictions for Sunday's Oscars ceremony, and Timothée Chalamet can do no wrong.

Sonny Bunch and Laura Rozen joins Tim Miller.

