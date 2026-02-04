Robert Kagan and Marianne Williamson: Slipping Into Dictatorship

Donald Trump is going to do everything he can to hold onto his near monopoly on power after the midterms. Beyond his scheme to invoke the Insurrection Act through a riot he’s trying to will into being in Minneapolis, he could also declare foreign election interference—or claim there was skullduggery afoot in Los Angeles or Georgia precincts. Anything to stall or stop the new Congress from being seated. Who’s going to stop him? Meanwhile, America will get the short end of the stick under his stupid new National Security Strategy. Plus, Dem elites since 2016 have failed to appreciate the economic despair among so many Americans, and some spiritual guidance for getting back to the moral and political pillars of the Declaration of Independence.

